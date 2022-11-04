Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Unilever by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in Unilever by 140.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Unilever by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Unilever by 5,923.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UL opened at $45.32 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $42.44 and a 1-year high of $54.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.4211 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.

UL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

