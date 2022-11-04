Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,099 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,031 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 38.7% during the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 330 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% during the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 39.1% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 331 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% during the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 11,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price objective on Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.24.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DIS opened at $99.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $182.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.25. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $179.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.62.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

