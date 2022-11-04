Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.07 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,804,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,703,000 after acquiring an additional 223,950 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,191,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,268,000 after buying an additional 182,214 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,093,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,935,000 after buying an additional 22,292 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 957,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,588,000 after buying an additional 89,571 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 922,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,892,000 after buying an additional 30,331 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

IWN stock opened at $142.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.96 and a 200-day moving average of $144.14. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.24 and a fifty-two week high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

