Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SITE. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 10.2% during the first quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 184.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 9,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $1,102,713.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,727,592.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 28,592 shares of company stock valued at $3,434,050 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SITE. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $126.00 to $116.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.13.

NYSE SITE opened at $111.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.13 and a 200-day moving average of $124.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.36 and a 1-year high of $254.01.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 25.37%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

