Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.21 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,768 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises approximately 1.4% of Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $1,164,962,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 526,574.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,107,380 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,163,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106,790 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 85.7% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,005,530 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,875,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310,617 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 44.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,659,249 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,370,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,860 shares during the period. Finally, Harris Associates L P boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 53.6% in the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 2,790,355 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,045,239,000 after acquiring an additional 973,158 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $265.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $118.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $244.06 and its 200 day moving average is $217.59. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.97. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Pivotal Research raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $234.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.55.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.