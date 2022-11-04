Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VALE. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vale during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vale by 1,566.7% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of Vale by 105.9% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vale by 18,750.0% during the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vale during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 19.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vale alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on VALE shares. Itaú Unibanco downgraded Vale to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Vale from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vale presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.04.

Vale Price Performance

About Vale

NYSE:VALE opened at $14.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.81. Vale S.A. has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $21.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.27 and a 200 day moving average of $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.07.

(Get Rating)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.