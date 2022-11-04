Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 980 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 49.3% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBR opened at $158.54 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $142.48 and a one year high of $187.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.03.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

