Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Shares Gap Down to $10.68

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday. The stock had previously closed at $10.68, but opened at $10.07. Interface shares last traded at $9.96, with a volume of 2,100 shares changing hands.

TILE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Interface in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Interface from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average of $12.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $604.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.87.

Interface ( NASDAQ:TILE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Interface had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $346.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Interface, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Interface’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is 3.77%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TILE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Interface by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,379,991 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $86,577,000 after purchasing an additional 24,264 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Interface by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,469,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,513,000 after buying an additional 14,962 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Interface by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,045,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,646,000 after acquiring an additional 16,142 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Interface by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,476,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,035,000 after acquiring an additional 57,309 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Interface by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,378,806 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,711,000 after purchasing an additional 214,547 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

