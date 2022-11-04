International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Price Target Raised to €1.45

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €1.40 ($1.40) to €1.45 ($1.45) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ICAGY. Stifel Nicolaus lowered International Consolidated Airlines Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 180 ($2.08) to GBX 170 ($1.97) in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Consolidated Airlines Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.15.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ICAGY opened at $2.71 on Monday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $4.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

