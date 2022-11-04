International Paper (NYSE:IP) Stock Holdings Boosted by Triodos Investment Management BV

Triodos Investment Management BV lifted its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 275,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. International Paper accounts for 1.6% of Triodos Investment Management BV’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Triodos Investment Management BV owned about 0.08% of International Paper worth $11,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IP. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Paper by 45.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the second quarter worth $36,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 112.4% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in International Paper in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in International Paper by 38.0% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In related news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $252,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,429,853.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

International Paper Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IP. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on International Paper from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on International Paper from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on International Paper from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on International Paper from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on International Paper from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.44.

Shares of NYSE IP traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.13. The company had a trading volume of 55,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,702,139. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.60. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.38. International Paper has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $50.28.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.24%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

