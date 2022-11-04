International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $44.37

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $44.37 and last traded at $44.34, with a volume of 3812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.88.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INSW. StockNews.com began coverage on International Seaways in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised International Seaways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. B. Riley raised their target price on International Seaways from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on International Seaways from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on International Seaways from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -43.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.51.

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.21. International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.49 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Seaways, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is -48.00%.

In related news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $617,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,248.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $617,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,248.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian T. Blackley sold 15,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $504,802.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,611.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,499 shares of company stock valued at $3,200,662 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSW. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in International Seaways during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in International Seaways during the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Seaways during the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Seaways during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in International Seaways during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

