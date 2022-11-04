Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 646 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 77,559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,395,000 after purchasing an additional 23,769 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 19.0% in the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 8.9% in the second quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 10,902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 30,459 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,740,000 after acquiring an additional 14,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alley Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 24,851 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,579,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
INTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $585.00 to $502.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $538.79.
Intuit Stock Performance
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.20. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Intuit Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.03%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total transaction of $494,898.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,476.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total transaction of $494,898.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,476.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total transaction of $3,353,050.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,318 shares of company stock worth $18,027,628 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.
Intuit Company Profile
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intuit (INTU)
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
- eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.