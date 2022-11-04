Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBB) Trading Down 0.1%

Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBB – Get Rating) traded down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.65 and last traded at $17.91. 104,859 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 384,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.93.

Invesco DB Base Metals Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.26.

Get Invesco DB Base Metals Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBB. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco DB Base Metals Fund

PowerShares DB Base Metals Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust), a Delaware statutory trust organized in seven separate series. The Fund seeks to track changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Industrial Metals Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB Base Metals Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB Base Metals Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.