Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Sold by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. owned about 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPHQ. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHQ traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.77. The stock had a trading volume of 7,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,087. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $53.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.05.

