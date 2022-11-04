Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL) Shares Bought by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL – Get Rating) by 182.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,694 shares during the quarter. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Wrapmanager Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF were worth $4,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 3,320.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the second quarter worth about $296,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the second quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the second quarter worth about $500,000.

Shares of CLTL stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $105.31. 62,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,066. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF has a 1 year low of $105.23 and a 1 year high of $105.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.50.

