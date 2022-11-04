Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for November 4th (ADBE, AEIS, AKTAF, AMP, ANET, ATUS, BA, BERY, BSFFF, BYCBF)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, November 4th:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $95.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $100.00.

AKITA Drilling (OTCMKTS:AKTAF)

was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. Piper Sandler currently has $164.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $126.00.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $6.00 target price on the stock.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Barry Callebaut (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) was upgraded by analysts at Baader Bank from a reduce rating to a buy rating. They currently have CHF 2,050 target price on the stock.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $80.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $64.00.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $45.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $30.00.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $8.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $10.00.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Harvia Oyj (OTCMKTS:HRVFF) was upgraded by analysts at Danske from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) was upgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Raymond James currently has $60.00 price target on the stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $10.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $7.00.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has $41.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $45.00.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an underperform rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $45.00 target price on the stock.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $212.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $217.00.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $340.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $235.00.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $64.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $57.00.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) was upgraded by analysts at Summit Insights from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $17.00 price target on the stock.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating.

United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) was upgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

