Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Lockheed Martin (LMT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) recently:

10/19/2022 – Lockheed Martin had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $415.00 to $417.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/19/2022 – Lockheed Martin had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $375.00 to $384.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

10/19/2022 – Lockheed Martin had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $420.00 to $445.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/19/2022 – Lockheed Martin had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $539.00 to $510.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

10/19/2022 – Lockheed Martin had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $539.00 to $510.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

10/19/2022 – Lockheed Martin had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $522.00 to $506.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/19/2022 – Lockheed Martin was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $513.00 price target on the stock.

10/18/2022 – Lockheed Martin was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/11/2022 – Lockheed Martin is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “underperform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock.

10/10/2022 – Lockheed Martin was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/10/2022 – Lockheed Martin is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

10/6/2022 – Lockheed Martin had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $470.00 to $450.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/1/2022 – Lockheed Martin was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/28/2022 – Lockheed Martin was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $415.00 price target on the stock.

9/23/2022 – Lockheed Martin was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of LMT stock traded down $3.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $481.67. 1,445,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,686,087. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $328.20 and a 12 month high of $491.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $425.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $427.34. The stock has a market cap of $126.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.94 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 51.42%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 8.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,579,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,966,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,343 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,800,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,857,169,000 after buying an additional 239,584 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,021,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,071,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558,881 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,966,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,565,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,615 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,320,030,000 after acquiring an additional 264,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

