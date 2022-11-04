Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Lockheed Martin (LMT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) recently:
- 10/19/2022 – Lockheed Martin had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $415.00 to $417.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/19/2022 – Lockheed Martin had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $375.00 to $384.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/19/2022 – Lockheed Martin had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $420.00 to $445.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 10/19/2022 – Lockheed Martin had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $539.00 to $510.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.
- 10/19/2022 – Lockheed Martin had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $539.00 to $510.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.
- 10/19/2022 – Lockheed Martin had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $522.00 to $506.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/19/2022 – Lockheed Martin was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $513.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/18/2022 – Lockheed Martin was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 10/11/2022 – Lockheed Martin is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “underperform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/10/2022 – Lockheed Martin was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 10/10/2022 – Lockheed Martin is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.
- 10/6/2022 – Lockheed Martin had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $470.00 to $450.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 10/1/2022 – Lockheed Martin was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 9/28/2022 – Lockheed Martin was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $415.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/23/2022 – Lockheed Martin was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of LMT stock traded down $3.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $481.67. 1,445,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,686,087. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $328.20 and a 12 month high of $491.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $425.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $427.34. The stock has a market cap of $126.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.94 EPS for the current year.
In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lockheed Martin
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 8.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,579,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,966,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,343 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,800,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,857,169,000 after buying an additional 239,584 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,021,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,071,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558,881 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,966,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,565,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,615 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,320,030,000 after acquiring an additional 264,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.
