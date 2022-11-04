Investors Buy High Volume of Xerox Put Options (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 1,689 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,369% compared to the typical daily volume of 115 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on XRX shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Xerox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Xerox from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Xerox from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Xerox from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Xerox from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xerox has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $12.00.

Get Xerox alerts:

Xerox Stock Performance

Shares of Xerox stock opened at $13.94 on Friday. Xerox has a one year low of $11.80 and a one year high of $24.14. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.39.

Xerox Dividend Announcement

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 16.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xerox will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xerox

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRX. Icahn Carl C boosted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 6.6% in the second quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 34,245,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $508,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130,423 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 256.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,711 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox during the first quarter worth approximately $13,318,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 9.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,354,931 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $148,352,000 after purchasing an additional 624,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 14.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,706,349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,049,000 after purchasing an additional 607,148 shares during the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xerox

(Get Rating)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.