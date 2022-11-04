Investors Purchase Large Volume of iShares China Large-Cap ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:FXI)

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 355,829 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 95% compared to the typical daily volume of 182,882 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FXI traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,130,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,374,355. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $20.87 and a twelve month high of $41.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.42.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

