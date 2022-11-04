Investors Purchase Large Volume of Warner Bros. Discovery Put Options (NASDAQ:WBD)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 84,817 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 16% compared to the average daily volume of 73,353 put options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Gerhard Zeiler purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.69 per share, with a total value of $293,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 230,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,386,147.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warner Bros. Discovery

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WBD. Newport Trust Co purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $510,079,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,859,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,723,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,883,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,469,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.32% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 10.2 %

WBD traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,219,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,261,454. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.82. The company has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.98, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.39. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 14.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 220.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barrington Research cut Warner Bros. Discovery to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.