Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer to $35.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on INVH. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Invitation Homes from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on Invitation Homes from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Invitation Homes from $40.50 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.23.

NYSE INVH traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.03. The company had a trading volume of 4,996,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,704,896. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Invitation Homes has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $45.80. The company has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 53.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 18.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,584,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,856,000 after buying an additional 393,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 162.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,025,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,963,000 after buying an additional 634,559 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 138.2% in the first quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 14,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 8,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 288,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,611,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

