iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

IRTC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $167.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $158.36.

iRhythm Technologies Price Performance

IRTC stock traded down $5.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $101.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,992. iRhythm Technologies has a 1-year low of $86.73 and a 1-year high of $169.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.51.

Insider Activity at iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.15. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.79% and a negative return on equity of 38.66%. The company had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 3,000 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $367,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,264.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other iRhythm Technologies news, COO Douglas Devine sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,462,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $367,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,264.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,090 shares of company stock valued at $632,089 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of iRhythm Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRTC. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Featured Articles

