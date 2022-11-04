iShares China Large-Cap ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:FXI)

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 355,829 call options on the company. This is an increase of 95% compared to the average volume of 182,882 call options.

FXI traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.54. 3,130,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,374,355. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.42. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $20.87 and a 1 year high of $41.80.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $797,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 422.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 35,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 28,956 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $510,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

