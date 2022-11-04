iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Position Increased by Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,745,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,915 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 7.6% of Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $102,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

IEFA stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.92. 20,218,288 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.72. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

