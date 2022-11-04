iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 206,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,343 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

BATS IEFA traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $54.92. 20,218,288 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.72. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

