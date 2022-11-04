iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Truepoint Inc.

Truepoint Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,622,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,759 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 5.0% of Truepoint Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $95,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

IEFA stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.92. The stock had a trading volume of 20,218,288 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.72.

