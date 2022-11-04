iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 12,877,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,277,000 after buying an additional 671,788 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 71.3% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $831,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $54.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.72. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

