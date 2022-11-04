iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Holdings Decreased by Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,594 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $3,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 132.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter worth about $100,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.57. 4,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,489,568. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $77.28 and a 1-year high of $108.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.93.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th.

