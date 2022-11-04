iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Position Boosted by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,716 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% in the second quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 182,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,160,000 after buying an additional 86,065 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.0% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 28,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 109.4% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 81,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,115,000 after buying an additional 42,771 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 239,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,955,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 60.8% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,983,000 after buying an additional 18,056 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA stock traded up $1.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.22. 1,848,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,887,376. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.37. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $82.00.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

