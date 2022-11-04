iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 239,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 8.9% of Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,220,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $678,661,000 after buying an additional 195,925 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,825,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,779,000 after buying an additional 534,500 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,260.0% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,939,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872,621 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,276,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,177,000 after purchasing an additional 69,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,689.6% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,042,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,092 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.32. 1,398,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,887,376. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.37.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

