iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,201 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Madden Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 107,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,920,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 175,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,929,000 after buying an additional 5,388 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA stock traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.33. 2,075,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,887,376. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.37. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $82.00.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.