iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,871,000 after buying an additional 4,090,382 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $56,621,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,130,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,438,000 after buying an additional 790,896 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9,902.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 516,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,274,000 after buying an additional 511,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southern Wealth Management LLP lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,067.7% in the 1st quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 368,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,443,000 after purchasing an additional 336,893 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SCZ traded up $1.33 on Friday, reaching $51.55. The stock had a trading volume of 106,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,405. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.75. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.12 and a 12-month high of $77.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.