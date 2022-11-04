iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stock Holdings Increased by Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,185 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.6% of Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 19,621,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $885,923,000 after acquiring an additional 10,710,521 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $411,326,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 52.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,626,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $795,843,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033,825 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,860.9% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,325,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 36.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,937,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

EEM opened at $35.79 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $52.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.21.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

