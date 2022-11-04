iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by Lindenwold Advisors

Lindenwold Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the quarter. Lindenwold Advisors’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MUB. Kwmg LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 21,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 32,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. TNF LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. TNF LLC now owns 50,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,395,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $99,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of MUB stock opened at $101.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.71. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.35 and a 52 week high of $116.69.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

