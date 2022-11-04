iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is BTC Capital Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

BTC Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,251 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 1.7% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $14,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 2,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $208.85. The company had a trading volume of 136,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,347,573. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $202.05 and a one year high of $311.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.46.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

