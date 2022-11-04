iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Purchased by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 298,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,503 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for about 1.5% of AMG National Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $40,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2,580.0% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 571.4% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Shares of IWN traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.62. 3,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,561,943. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $128.24 and a 12 month high of $178.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.14.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

