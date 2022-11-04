iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $65.67 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $60.73 and a 12-month high of $85.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.55.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

