iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Acquired by ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 175.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,398 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHV. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,058,074,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 71.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,634,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,219,000 after buying an additional 3,999,744 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 107.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,317,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,725,000 after buying an additional 3,793,861 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $339,328,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $300,412,000.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
SHV stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $109.82. 4,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,914,982. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.75 and a twelve month high of $110.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.05.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.
