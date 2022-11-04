iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Edge Capital Group LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,349 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 2.7% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Edge Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $31,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,882,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,489,000 after buying an additional 226,404 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,623,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,622,000 after purchasing an additional 630,526 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,350,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,494,000 after purchasing an additional 190,633 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,564,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,937,000 after purchasing an additional 71,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27,039.0% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,918,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903,893 shares during the last quarter.
NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $236.77. 124,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,527,390. The business’s 50 day moving average is $234.87 and its 200-day moving average is $240.69. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $292.05.
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
