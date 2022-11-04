iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27,039.0% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,918,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 3,903,893 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,445,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,343,000 after buying an additional 1,031,500 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,837.6% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after buying an additional 973,182 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,993,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,898,000 after buying an additional 753,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,412,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,440,000 after buying an additional 333,937 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance
IJH traded up $2.45 on Friday, reaching $238.27. The company had a trading volume of 100,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,390. The company has a fifty day moving average of $234.87 and a 200-day moving average of $240.69. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $292.05.
iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
