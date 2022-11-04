iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Position Raised by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 366.3% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 40.0% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $61,000.

NYSEARCA IJK opened at $66.82 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $61.44 and a 1 year high of $88.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.59.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

