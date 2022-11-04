iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Bought by ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,914,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 531,583 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 13.0% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $45,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOVT. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

BATS GOVT traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $22.28. The company had a trading volume of 13,064,263 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.60.

