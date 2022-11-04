Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) Hits New 12-Month High at $6.10

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.10 and last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 242255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.40 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Scotiabank raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Itaú Unibanco Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $59.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.38 and a 200 day moving average of $4.99.

Itaú Unibanco Announces Dividend

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $7.36 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is 5.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Itaú Unibanco

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 42.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 18,190.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 11,278 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.