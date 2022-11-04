ITT (NYSE:ITT) Given New $83.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ITT. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of ITT from $84.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ITT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ITT to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ITT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.80.

ITT opened at $72.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.45. ITT has a 12 month low of $63.77 and a 12 month high of $105.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.83.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $733.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.19 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ITT will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ITT news, SVP Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $262,731.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,477 shares in the company, valued at $4,382,440.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITT. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 38.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of ITT by 58.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of ITT by 4.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ITT by 1.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of ITT by 36.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 9,108 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

