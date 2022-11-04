James Benham Sells 5,000 Shares of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Stock

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) Director James Benham sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $120,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

James Benham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 21st, James Benham sold 20,000 shares of Richardson Electronics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $442,400.00.

Shares of RELL opened at $24.12 on Friday. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.36 and a 52-week high of $24.60. The company has a market capitalization of $335.27 million, a PE ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Richardson Electronics’s payout ratio is 15.48%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Richardson Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Richardson Electronics by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 922,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,478,000 after acquiring an additional 61,957 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Richardson Electronics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 850,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,585,000 after acquiring an additional 24,908 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Richardson Electronics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 473,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Richardson Electronics by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 240,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its position in Richardson Electronics by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 162,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 50,570 shares in the last quarter. 47.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. Its Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; and power conversion and RF and microwave component for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

