James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of James River Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, James River Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.75.

James River Group Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of James River Group stock opened at $22.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.60 million, a PE ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 0.37. James River Group has a twelve month low of $19.76 and a twelve month high of $31.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

James River Group Dividend Announcement

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $184.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.07 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 8.56%. James River Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that James River Group will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in James River Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of James River Group by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of James River Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of James River Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of James River Group by 218.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. 99.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

