JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) Given a €12.50 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC – Get Rating) has been given a €12.50 ($12.50) price target by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.10 ($12.10) price target on JCDecaux in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($18.00) price target on JCDecaux in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Barclays set a €16.00 ($16.00) price target on JCDecaux in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a €16.90 ($16.90) price target on JCDecaux in a research note on Friday.

Get JCDecaux alerts:

JCDecaux Trading Down 1.5 %

DEC traded down €0.19 ($0.19) during trading on Friday, reaching €12.90 ($12.90). The company had a trading volume of 145,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,577. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €12.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is €15.68. JCDecaux has a 12-month low of €27.02 ($27.02) and a 12-month high of €36.90 ($36.90).

JCDecaux Company Profile

JCDecaux SE engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JCDecaux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCDecaux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.