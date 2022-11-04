JCP Investment Management LLC Has $13.22 Million Position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

JCP Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Hilton Grand Vacations accounts for about 9.4% of JCP Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. JCP Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $13,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 152.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 53.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 642.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. 98.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HGV shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.25.

Shares of NYSE:HGV traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.02. 7,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,454. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.12 and a 1-year high of $56.33.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $948.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.37 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 183.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

