JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Bought by Segantii Capital Management Ltd

Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 948.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 628,903 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 568,903 shares during the period. JD.com makes up 1.0% of Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in JD.com were worth $40,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,507,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in JD.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JD.com during the second quarter worth approximately $23,709,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of JD.com by 441.3% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NS Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 18,031 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. 25.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on JD.com from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on JD.com from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on JD.com from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD traded up $3.52 on Friday, reaching $43.96. The company had a trading volume of 573,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,531,757. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.17 and a twelve month high of $92.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.70 and a beta of 0.34.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The information services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. JD.com had a positive return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $39.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.30 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

