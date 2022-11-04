Jean M. Sera Sells 4,172 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Stock

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) SVP Jean M. Sera sold 4,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.75, for a total transaction of $979,377.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,351,091.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Avis Budget Group Trading Up 0.9 %

CAR traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $231.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,421. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.83 and a fifty-two week high of $327.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 2.26.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $21.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.64 by $7.06. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 452.53% and a net margin of 23.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.74 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 46.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Avis Budget Group

CAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $230.00 to $231.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $218.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Avis Budget Group to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $309.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Avis Budget Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAR. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the first quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.